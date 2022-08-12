Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books
In a recent segment of Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto, the state of the cities libraries network came under discussion. The response from the listenership was overwhelming and extended to well past the airing of the segment.
Twitter was abuzz with people discussing libraries and their love for these institutions, but as the social media chatter carried on, one library kept coming up: Philippi East Public Library.
Located in near an informal settlement, Philippi East Public Library is not just a place to get books. According to the librarian-in-charge, Lawrence Mkenpane, the reason people love the Philippi library is because it runs a number of outreach programmes for the benefit of the local residents. Whether it is story time for the primary schools or digital literacy programmes for adults, the library acts as a cultural center for the community.
The library even runs a job creation programme where it teaches locals how to build various items that can be marketed and sold. Even better, the library supplies the raw materials needed.
We have an Information Access Skills Program, which focuses on women. We've bought raw materials where we teach the community how to to make things for themselves and not to depend on the government.Lawrence Mkenpane, Librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library.
