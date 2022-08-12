It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report
The Western Cape is getting snow this weekend, possibly even in lower-lying areas, according to Snow Report.
You may be able to reach snow with a regular car in some places as the freezing level is expected to drop to 1 500 metres.
“A bit of snow has fallen already,” says Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.
“We’re expecting a bit to fall throughout today and possibly tomorrow and maybe a bit on Sunday.”
RELATED: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
“It might sprinkle on some of the high passes but every so often it does come down lower and a bit more than the data suggests.”
Even if it doesn’t pan out to be an epic, accessible snowfall, the mountains will be completely white and beautiful.
Le Sueur does not expect this to be the last snowfall in the Western Cape this season.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Le Sueur - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92422531_cute-puppy-dog-toy-terrier-in-scarf-portrait-macro-new-year-christmas-there-is-a-white-fluffy-snow-c.html
More from Local
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear'
Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.Read More
Has comic book culture become darker? Comic super-fan Zain Motala weighs in
Lester Kiewit chats to Zaid Motala, a member of the Comic Con Africa team about global comic book culture.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Unlawful municipal workers' strike causes Eastern Cape district to run dry
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of Givers Foundation founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, and spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, about the water crisis in the Eastern Cape that's been worsened by unlawful strikes by municipal employees.Read More
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details
Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.Read More
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it?
Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the condition.Read More
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him
Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'.Read More
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend
Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recently released.Read More
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books
Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library, Lawrence Mkenpane, and why the local community loves the library so much.Read More
How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder, Natashia de Wet, about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the planet.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month
Whether you’re celebrating being a woman, or you're looking to spoil the special women in your life, here are our top pick of ways to celebrate Women’s Month this weekend.Read More
SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stellenbosch University's Prof Thinus Booysen about the faculty of engineering's Social Impact campaign- aimed at reducing electricity costs at schools.Read More
There's no place like home, so lets fight for ours
John Maytham spoke to co-founder at M&C Saatchi Mike Abel about his essay, 'This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for.'Read More