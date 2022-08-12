It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report





The Western Cape is getting snow this weekend, possibly even in lower-lying areas, according to Snow Report.

You may be able to reach snow with a regular car in some places as the freezing level is expected to drop to 1 500 metres.

“A bit of snow has fallen already,” says Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.

“We’re expecting a bit to fall throughout today and possibly tomorrow and maybe a bit on Sunday.”

“It might sprinkle on some of the high passes but every so often it does come down lower and a bit more than the data suggests.”

Even if it doesn’t pan out to be an epic, accessible snowfall, the mountains will be completely white and beautiful.

Le Sueur does not expect this to be the last snowfall in the Western Cape this season.

