Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

The lead story on The Midday Report on Friday was the court appearance of 20 alleged instigators for the 2021 July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. It marks their first appearance before a judge.
The identities of the accused have not yet been revealed to the public, but some have questioned why the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zumais is not among those appearing in court.
Mandy Wiener spoke with Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN's KZN Correspondent, to clarify the events in court.
Well, we can confirm [Duduzile] Zuma is not part of those who are in this courtroom. The prosecutor has mentioned in court, that more arrests are to be made next week, although we do not know that her name will be part of those.Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's pre-trial hearing begins. - Kevin Brandt, Reporter at EWN
- ANC North West elective conference under way. - Zinhle Kanyane, EWN Reporter
- President Cyril Ramaphosa leads an imbizo in Sedibeng. - Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
- The DA leads a picket outside Tembisa Hospital. - Jack Bloom, Leader Of DA at Gauteng Legislature
- City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage. - Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC
- As we observe the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre. - Aubrey Sekhabi, Artistic Director at the State Theatre
