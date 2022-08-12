Streaming issues? Report here
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend

12 August 2022 2:32 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Netflix
Disney+
Streaming series
Reservoir Dogs
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Sandman

Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recently released.

This weekend will be a perfect time for some binging, because of the cold front expected to hit the country.

Cape Talk's binge aficionado, Matt Green, has recommended some of this weekend's hottest new content from Netflix and Disney+. It's a three-for-three binge recommendation.

Here are three new shows you can dig into this weekend.

SANDMAN - NETFLIX

Sandman is an American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name. It was written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.

The adaptation has been a long-time coming with it's creator trying to get page to screen since 1991. Gaiman is heavily involved in the production of the show.

Sandman follows a being, who represents the personification of dreams, as he journeys to amend the chaos left in his realm after he was captured by an occult ritual for 106 years.

It's very stylized and quite, I would say, literary. So, it's not, like, action-packed and it moves, sort of, slowly but in a very captivating way. It's almost dreamlike in the way it's put together.

Matt Green, Binge Club Buddy

RESERVOIR DOGS - DISNEY+

Reservoir Dogs is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama that was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. It features an predominantly indigenous American cast.

The series follows the shenanigans of four indigenous American teenagers at a reservoir in Oklahoma. Viewers follow their pursuit of their dreams, to make it out of the reservoir and into California.

The show was created by all-indigenous writers and directors.

What's particularly interesting about it is that it's created by all-indigenous writers and directors, and most of the cast is also indigenous. So, it's very authentic in the representation.

Matt Green, Binge Club Buddy

THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET - NETFLIX

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is Netflix's newest stab at the true-crime genre. It follows the story of Hunter Moore. He created an online forum for disgruntled exes, to post pornographic images of the ex-partners without their consent.

This took place prior to laws criminalising the distribution of revenge porn. The story line unpacked questions about the morality of the situation. Moore did not directly post the photos himself, but he did provide the platform - and many people had their lives ruined. Green explained that Moore was essentially able to get away with it.

He was not technically submitting it himself. So, he was just providing a forum. So, while he was destroying lives and completely unapologetic about it, there was very little that could legally be done.

Matt Green, Binge Club Buddy

Listen to the full audio above.




12 August 2022 2:32 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Netflix
Disney+
Streaming series
Reservoir Dogs
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Sandman

