From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend
This weekend will be a perfect time for some binging, because of the cold front expected to hit the country.
Cape Talk's binge aficionado, Matt Green, has recommended some of this weekend's hottest new content from Netflix and Disney+. It's a three-for-three binge recommendation.
Here are three new shows you can dig into this weekend.
SANDMAN - NETFLIX
Sandman is an American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name. It was written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.
The adaptation has been a long-time coming with it's creator trying to get page to screen since 1991. Gaiman is heavily involved in the production of the show.
Sandman follows a being, who represents the personification of dreams, as he journeys to amend the chaos left in his realm after he was captured by an occult ritual for 106 years.
It's very stylized and quite, I would say, literary. So, it's not, like, action-packed and it moves, sort of, slowly but in a very captivating way. It's almost dreamlike in the way it's put together.Matt Green, Binge Club Buddy
RESERVOIR DOGS - DISNEY+
Reservoir Dogs is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama that was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. It features an predominantly indigenous American cast.
The series follows the shenanigans of four indigenous American teenagers at a reservoir in Oklahoma. Viewers follow their pursuit of their dreams, to make it out of the reservoir and into California.
The show was created by all-indigenous writers and directors.
What's particularly interesting about it is that it's created by all-indigenous writers and directors, and most of the cast is also indigenous. So, it's very authentic in the representation.Matt Green, Binge Club Buddy
THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET - NETFLIX
The Most Hated Man on the Internet is Netflix's newest stab at the true-crime genre. It follows the story of Hunter Moore. He created an online forum for disgruntled exes, to post pornographic images of the ex-partners without their consent.
This took place prior to laws criminalising the distribution of revenge porn. The story line unpacked questions about the morality of the situation. Moore did not directly post the photos himself, but he did provide the platform - and many people had their lives ruined. Green explained that Moore was essentially able to get away with it.
He was not technically submitting it himself. So, he was just providing a forum. So, while he was destroying lives and completely unapologetic about it, there was very little that could legally be done.Matt Green, Binge Club Buddy
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Lifestyle
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it?
Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the condition.Read More
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him
Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'.Read More
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report
Lester Kiewit interviews Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.Read More
Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books
Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library, Lawrence Mkenpane, and why the local community loves the library so much.Read More
How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder, Natashia de Wet, about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the planet.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month
Whether you’re celebrating being a woman, or you're looking to spoil the special women in your life, here are our top pick of ways to celebrate Women’s Month this weekend.Read More
SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stellenbosch University's Prof Thinus Booysen about the faculty of engineering's Social Impact campaign- aimed at reducing electricity costs at schools.Read More
There's no place like home, so lets fight for ours
John Maytham spoke to co-founder at M&C Saatchi Mike Abel about his essay, 'This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for.'Read More