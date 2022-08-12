Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks

12 August 2022 12:31 PM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Blitzboks
2022 Commonwealth Games
HSBC Sevens World Series
Neil Powell
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022
Sevens Rugby World Cup

Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.

CAPE TOWN - Ahead of the vibey and vibrant Rugby World Cup Sevens coming up in Cape Town in September, Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, was part of a special locker room experience with global partners, Castle Lite at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Although the locker room is a familiar place for the silver haired coach, seeing the faces of the media instead of his tournament-winning players was certainly a new encounter for Powell, who along with Castle Lite's Marketing Director, Colleen Duvenage, announced the Official Rugby World Cup Sevens 'Fan Village' which will give ticket holders that extra bit of fun over the three days of Sevens action, set to take place from 9-11 September.

Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, speaks to journalists in the locker room at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Picture: Castle Lite.

“The rugby fans around Mzansi need to bring their A-game to the Cape Town Stadium to witness a one-of-a-kind, adrenalin pumping, action-packed tournament in the history of the South African World Cup Sevens Rugby. I urge all rugby fans from all over Mzansi to keep it locked to their TV screens and keep up with all the action as it unfolds this September,” Powell said at the launch.

This will be a bittersweet World Cup for him, as he bids farewell to the Sevens system after 15 years (both as player and then as coach) to join the Sharks as their new Director of Rugby at the conclusion of the tournament in September.

For now, though, it’s business as usual. Between the preparations for the Sevens showpiece, the Blitzboks have just returned from a successful run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they walked away with a gold medal after triumphing over Fiji in the final. It is the second time that the South Africans won the competition after also being crowned champions at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

As we’ve come to know, on the field, Sevens is an action-packed fast-paced game and because of that, the various teams' schedules are just as packed.

Coming up before the World Cup, is the final leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Los Angeles between 27-28 August. Powell and his charges are gunning for the "treble" this season which includes the Commonwealth Games gold (which they've already won), winning the World Sevens Series and lifting the trophy at the Rugby World Cup.

The LA Sevens is an important tournament for the team as they are currently top of the series standings heading into the final leg - only two points ahead of Australia, who are breathing down their necks, so nothing but a win will do.

On the scheduling, and the quick turnaround time, Powell says it’s not ideal: “If we had a choice, we would obviously have loved more time between the two [tournaments], because we know from experience of previous World Series coming back from LA or America or Canada, it does take a while to get over the jet lag.”

There are some positives with regards to the scheduling though: “I think LA and the group and the cross we’ll have at the quarterfinals will be the best preparation you can get for the World Cup, meaning that our first game will be against America, then we’ll play Canada and then New Zealand in the final game.

“If we get through those pool stages and we make it to the quarterfinal, you cross with Fiji and Ireland. So, it’s nice and tough, a massive challenge and if we can get through that challenge and still keep our momentum and confidence, that will contribute massively to what we want to achieve at the World Cup,” Powell concluded.

The Commonwealth Games did come at a cost, says Powell: “We did pick up a few injuries, some of those players actually saw the specialist today. So, we will hopefully get feedback from those specialists by today or early tomorrow morning. I think the positive about the injuries is that if they are not available for LA [Los Angeles], they will then recover in time for the World Cup, so we will have them available for selection [for the World Cup].”

On a more individual note, Powell’s Sevens chapter is coming to an end soon. When asked about it, he laughed and smiled but one can see the reality is hitting home.

“It’s becoming more of a reality, to be honest. I had my moments in the Commonwealth Games already in my own room. It has become difficult, knowing it will come to an end in a few weeks' time” he said more quietly.

“It’s obviously a special system and special people in the system.”

Powell, who is the father of two boys (Josh and Caleb), is also looking forward to a new chapter.

“I’m also ready for a new challenge. I think I’ve done what I could in the system, I’ve given what I could and now it’s time for a new challenge in a new environment.”

The Sharks’ new director of rugby will be heading to Durban straight after the Sevens season ends, where a whole new challenge awaits as he swaps Sevens for the more traditional fifteen’s game.

In terms of his successor at the Blitzboks, no announcement has been made regarding the new coach but it’s more than likely that it will be someone from inside the current system. Powell does believe that what he has built over the last nine years as the coach will be taken care of.

“I know they haven’t announced the new coach or coaching staff yet, but I do believe that whoever is going to take over, the team will be in good hands and I think they will just build on what we have already achieved in the system.

“It’s going to be strange to be sitting on this side of the TV and watching the Springbok Sevens play, because I’ve been part of it for the last 15 years,” Powell said smiling, “but I know the guys that will take over the coaching responsibilities will definitely look after the system from a culture perspective and on field.”

Culture is a big focus in the Springbok Sevens set up. Every player that enters the system knows how important it is to know your role as an individual in a team and that if you don’t do your job, the team suffers. Powell said there are often "dance-offs" in the changeroom ahead of a game and he said that when the players are in that mood, so to speak, he knows they are focused and will do the green and gold proud.

In terms of the current team, a lot of young, new players are coming through, the likes of Christie Grobbelaar who’s only 22-years-old, meaning they could be in the system for quite a while and is a great place to build from.

“That’s a positive thing, the youngsters are really putting their hand up and it’s guys that can still play for the next eight to 10 years still, like a Branco du Preez that made Sevens a career,” Powell added. He knows that the fifteens game is way more lucrative and "flashy", but it is possible to stick with Sevens.

“Hopefully, some of those guys will make Sevens a career. We know that fifteens is a bit of a draw card for them and they want to play fifteens, but hopefully they can remain with the Sevens for a while.”

The Blitzboks are a hugely popular team amongst fans across the globe, every time they run out on to the field the stadium erupts with cheers and, of course, Impi playing loudly. So, sticking with Sevens and the system that Powell and his coaching staff have so meticulously built over the last decade or so, shouldn't be such a tough choice.

Upcoming tournaments for the Springbok Sevens team:

HSBC World Sevens Series: Los Angeles Sevens, 27-28 August Rugby World Cup Sevens (Cape Town), 9-11 September


This article first appeared on EWN : 'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks




