On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear'
The circumstances that led to an elderly woman's death at a nursing facility in Ceres are now being investigated.
The woman was found dead in her wheelchair outside the facility over the weekend.
It's understood she had been taken outside to smoke on Saturday, but was forgotten about and left outside overnight.
There are very stringent norms and standards. My mind boggles a little bit because for example, one of the things that the Department of Social Development who funds our homes dictates is that there needs to be a patient to carer ratio. I'm a little considered as to where that person's carer was at the time.Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelters
Authorities have not shared many details about the incident and the facility where it happened has recently released a statement saying they are cooperating with the police on the matter.
I find elder-person care to be very regimented, the rules are clear, the norms and standards are clear, the oversight is clear so I can't be sure what went wrong.Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelters
Osman explained that on average one carer looks after eight patients.
So, for example, at our facility we have a duty roster. Our caring staff work for 3 months. They work on 1 specific shift. So for 3 months they've got 8 elders that they have to look after.Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelters
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/izanbar/izanbar1409/izanbar140900359/31580998-hands-of-old-man.jpg
