Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike





A plot twist and turn of events in the Parliament fire case.

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe refused to cooperate as he was expected to appear before Western Cape High Court for his pre-trial on Friday.

But decided to sleep on the floor at the court's holding cell.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt.

The matter was postponed to 2 September 2022.

An unexpected turn of events in the pre-trial hearing of arsonist Zandile Mafe shortly after court proceedings started, a court order walked in and informed the presiding judge that Mafe does not want to cooperate, and he is lying on the floor of the holding cells at the Western Cape High Court. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They tried to pick him up, but he did not want to cooperate with the officers and his lawyer Luvuyo Godla indicated that he did not anticipate how things would play out and he told the court that Zandile Mafe is not well, and he has been on a hunger strike for some time. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

