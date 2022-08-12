Streaming issues? Report here
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him

12 August 2022 4:04 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Sharlto Copley
Beast
Film and Television

Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'.

Sharlto Copley is the South African actor, writer, director and producer who stars in _Beast. _The movie was released in theatres nationally on Friday.

The survival-thriller is centred on a father - played by Copley - who takes his daughters to their mother's hometown after her death, to introduce them to the country's wildlife. This goes south, as the wildlife turns on them, and they have to fight for their survival against a massive rogue lion.

The thriller stars Copley, Idris Alba, Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries. _Beast._was directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Ryan Engle.

The film features a large South African cast and crew, and it was predominantly shot at a game lodge in Limpopo.

Speaking about the experience of making the movie, Copley says that it was just as adventurous behind the scenes, as they would sometimes camp out in the bushes. He says they were charged by a black rhino at some stage.

The crew were careful not to disrupt the environment. Copley says that the movie's director, Kormákur, was mindful of where the film should be shot- as not to incur any serious damage to the area.

Although he wants to his film projects to be a commercial success, Copley says he's not interested in receiving awards for his work. He says that awards are not a measure of success for him.

I've never been interested in the awards side of our business. Like, I would love my projects to do well commercially, but I've always felt a very strange feeling around, like, giving awards for what we do... it's kind, of irrelevant to me, either way.

Sharlto Copley, Actor

Listen to the full interview above.




