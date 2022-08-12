A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools





The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department has officially started maintenance of the 22 tidal pools along the coastline.

Saltwater swimmers are spoilt for choice when it comes to tidal pools in Cape Town. The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world, with Camps Bay and Milton Pool recently ranked in CNN Traveler’s list of 14 prettiest ocean pools in the world.

Patricia van der Ross, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health says that they’re trying to manage the pools in a more environmentally and species-friendly way and to view the pools as natural ecosystems, rather than manmade pools.

Tidal pools provide a wonderful opportunity to view microcosms of marine life.

The City reports a 2020 study found, for example, 48 different species in Camps Bay tidal pool, including starfish, invertebrates, shelled species, and seaweeds.

With the rising trend of cold water immersion, early mornings see scores of locals dipping themselves into the chilly waters of Cape Town tidal pools especially Camps Bay and Dalebrook.

A group of beach managers keeps a watchful eye on the tidal pools to ensure that they are kept in top shape and are safe for the public, the City of Cape Town assures us.

