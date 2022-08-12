Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine. 12 August 2022 2:07 PM
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear' Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters. 12 August 2022 1:48 PM
Has comic book culture become darker? Comic super-fan Zain Motala weighs in Lester Kiewit chats to Zaid Motala, a member of the Comic Con Africa team about global comic book culture. 12 August 2022 1:15 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it? Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the con... 12 August 2022 4:48 PM
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'... 12 August 2022 4:04 PM
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recentl... 12 August 2022 2:32 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men's H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey

12 August 2022 3:19 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Ballroom dancing

Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin.

In Friday's Lester Tester, the Morning Review's Lester Kiewit decided to take some dancing lessons. By his own admission, Lester's already not the greatest dancer, but to make the challenge harder, he'll be learning to dance with a wheelchair-bound partner.

Sixteen-year-old national dancing champion Cassidy Bailey was born with spina bifida - a condition which occurs when a baby’s spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb. She has been paralysed from the hip down for a long time, but this has not stopped the bubbly teen from achieving her dream of being a dancer.

And what a dancer.

Cassidy's mantel is chock-a-block with awards. She has her WP colours and SA colours for disabled dancing as well as WP colours for disabled sports. She has won 180 trophies and in 2018 and 2019 she won the WP championship and SA champs in Bloemfontein respectively.

Can she teach Lester a thing or two?

So basically my wheelchair is my legs. So this is your core strength. You need to be extremely strong when it comes to your arms. And it makes me feel that, like, I can be free. I can let my feelings out on the dance floor. Just be me, basically.

Cassidy Bailey, Disabled Ballroom Dancer

Scroll up for full audio.




