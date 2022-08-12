Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey





In Friday's Lester Tester, the Morning Review's Lester Kiewit decided to take some dancing lessons. By his own admission, Lester's already not the greatest dancer, but to make the challenge harder, he'll be learning to dance with a wheelchair-bound partner.

Sixteen-year-old national dancing champion Cassidy Bailey was born with spina bifida - a condition which occurs when a baby’s spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb. She has been paralysed from the hip down for a long time, but this has not stopped the bubbly teen from achieving her dream of being a dancer.

And what a dancer.

Cassidy's mantel is chock-a-block with awards. She has her WP colours and SA colours for disabled dancing as well as WP colours for disabled sports. She has won 180 trophies and in 2018 and 2019 she won the WP championship and SA champs in Bloemfontein respectively.

Can she teach Lester a thing or two?

So basically my wheelchair is my legs. So this is your core strength. You need to be extremely strong when it comes to your arms. And it makes me feel that, like, I can be free. I can let my feelings out on the dance floor. Just be me, basically. Cassidy Bailey, Disabled Ballroom Dancer

