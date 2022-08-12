Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect
Coal is bouncing back in Germany – climate crisis, be damned.
Europe’s biggest economy is scrambling to fire up previously mothballed coal-fired powerplants to lessen the impact of falling gas supplies from Russia.
“Germany right now needs more coal than ever before,” says Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. “Coal, sad as it is, is making a comeback in Germany, which is terrible for the environment.”
RELATED: South African wheat farms to produce record crops just as global supplies dry up
The EU ban on coal imports from Russia came into full effect on Wednesday.
The country is now rushing to find alternative sources of coal, including from South Africa.
“Coal importers are now buying a lot more coal elsewhere, among others, from South Africa. There will not be any supply bottlenecks.”
Banning coal will hurt Russia, but the country is still making a lot of money by exporting other resources, particularly natural gas, says Halter.
RELATED: South Africa exports more coal to Europe
Lester Kiewit interviewed Halter - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36224449_heaps-of-coal.html
