Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it?
Surfer's ear is a condition that can affect anyone who spends significant time in the water where the bone inside the ear canal grows excessively which increases the risk of water getting trapped.
Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young from Knysna about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the condition.
Human ears are not designed to be regularly submerged under water, which is why it can lead to complications for those who love spending time in the ocean.
People who do swim a lot frequently have issues and trouble ...and when you combine that - a lot of swimming and water which is cold and where's there wind around, it compounds matters and makes things worse, generally.Dr Martin Young - ear, nose and throat surgeon
When water does become trapped in the ear canal it can lead to the growth of bacteria, inflammation and swelling.
This new surgery is one that only around 20 specialists in the world can perform, with three being in the Western Cape and Dr Young being one of them.
The previous method of surgery used to treat this was invasive and came with a risk of hearing loss, but the chisel method is safer, quicker, cheaper and less invasive.
While this surgery is more convenient, prevention is always better than cure, and there are ways to lower your risk of developing Surfer’s ear.
Wearing a diving hoodie, using earplugs, and using a hair dryer after swimming are all ways to keep your ear canal warm and minimise your risk of developing this condition.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130769948_young-freelancing-woman-in-a-wetsuit-swimming-over-surfboard-in-the-water-at-beach-surfer-girl-relax.html?vti=o58e3o5zx3su0ykkbg-1-72
