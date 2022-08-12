Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project reopens its doors





Cervical cancer is often a silent killer, but early detection can be a life saver. However, many people in low-income areas don’t have access to the much needed screening services.

This is why the University of Cape Town opened the Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project. The screening facility has recently been renovated and reopened.

John Maytham spoke to the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town, Lynette Denny, about how the project helps women in the area.

Cervical cancer is the only cancer that can be detected in a premalignant phase, and it can be prevented almost entirely, through early screenings and pap smears.

According to Denny, developing countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, have very low screening rates. She says this leads to much higher death rates from cervical cancer than in high-income countries.

It’s estimated that approximately 16% of the eligible women in sub-Saharan Africa have ever been screened… of those women who are screened, many do not have access to the appropriate treatment. Lynette Denny, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town

Previously the process from initially screening someone to treating an abnormality was long and ineffective in low-income areas. But Denny said they are working on a screen and treat process that allows women to be tested on the same day.

