[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth





Screengrab of white rhino Olive with newborn calf posted by Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary on YouTube

"Another light, another sign of hope for the species."

The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga is celebrating a new arrival.

Nine-year-old white rhino cow, Olive, gave birth to a male calf on Thursday (11 August).

The orphaned rhino sanctuary - the largest in the world - says both mom and baby are doing well.

Olive was just ten months old when she was rescued after poachers killed her mother in 2013.

The sanctuary says hers is the third calf born to two orphans of poaching, making the male "Storm" a father for a third time.

RELATED: Regulating the sale of rhino horns can reduce illegal poaching - Expert

To celebrate, they released a full birth video which you can watch below.

"It is a profound privilege to be able to share these incredible and special moments," writes the sanctuary.