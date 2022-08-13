[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash





Screengrab of Siya Kolisisi dancing with fans posted by the Gwijo Squad on Twitter @GwijoSquad

Skipper Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he got down with fans ahead of the Springboks' clash with the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The captain joined supporter movement - the Gwijo Squad outside the team hotel on Thursday night to celebrate the selection of hooker Joseph Dweba.

Dweba was drafted into the team after Bongi Mbonambi injured his knee while training.

It’s become a Gwijo Squad tradition…



A Sing-Song for the @Springboks at their hotel two nights before a match!@SiyaKolisi came out & joined in after greeting each member personally! 🤩#GwijoAtTheRugby #GwijoSquadSingSong pic.twitter.com/SY6k9zml1M — Gwijo Squad (@GwijoSquad) August 11, 2022

A back-to-back win against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

RELATED: Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday.