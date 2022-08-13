[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash
Skipper Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he got down with fans ahead of the Springboks' clash with the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The captain joined supporter movement - the Gwijo Squad outside the team hotel on Thursday night to celebrate the selection of hooker Joseph Dweba.
Dweba was drafted into the team after Bongi Mbonambi injured his knee while training.
It’s become a Gwijo Squad tradition…— Gwijo Squad (@GwijoSquad) August 11, 2022
A Sing-Song for the @Springboks at their hotel two nights before a match!@SiyaKolisi came out & joined in after greeting each member personally! 🤩#GwijoAtTheRugby #GwijoSquadSingSong pic.twitter.com/SY6k9zml1M
A back-to-back win against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.
RELATED: Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela
The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday.
Energy!— Gwijo Squad (@GwijoSquad) August 11, 2022
Your captain, ladies & gentleman… @SiyaKolisi! 💚#GwijoAtTheRugby #GwijoSquadSingSong pic.twitter.com/oOzb344FN4
More from Local
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative
Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner licences.Read More
Concerned about baboon management? Register to have your say in City meetings
Online meetings with affected parties will be hosted by the City of Cape Town, starting next week.Read More
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth
The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival.Read More
Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project reopens its doors
John Maytham spoke to the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town, Lynette Denny, about how the project helps women in the area.Read More
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear'
Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.Read More
Has comic book culture become darker? Comic super-fan Zain Motala weighs in
Lester Kiewit chats to Zaid Motala, a member of the Comic Con Africa team about global comic book culture.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Unlawful municipal workers' strike causes Eastern Cape district to run dry
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of Givers Foundation founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, and spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, about the water crisis in the Eastern Cape that's been worsened by unlawful strikes by municipal employees.Read More
More from Sport
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park
The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries
Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.Read More
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.Read More
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'
John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.Read More
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.Read More
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?
The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm…Read More