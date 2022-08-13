Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society





© normaals/123rf.com

The Neurological Society of South Africa (Nasa) says the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than the general population.

The causes of death are lined to the Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, also referred to SUDEP. This refers to deaths in people with epilepsy that are not from injury, drowning, or other accidents.

Most, but not all cases of SUDEP happen during or right after a seizure.

Nasa says epilepsy affects one in every 100 people in South Africa.

Moreover, access to neurological care in South Africa is a major problem with only one neurologist available to every 500 000 epilepsy patients.

If someone is diagnosed with epilepsy, there is a good response to treatment in most patients, therefore their likelihood of having SUDEP goes down remarkably. Dr. Prakash Kathan, member of the Neurological Society of South Africa

Our government does not spend enough, in terms of neurological disorders and epilepsy, compared to the rest of the world in general. Dr. Prakash Kathan, member of the Neurological Society of South Africa

Patients in general, should not miss their medication...if they want to stop it, or reduce or they want to look at their medication, they should do that with their doctor or neurologist. Dr. Prakash Kathan, member of the Neurological Society of South Africa

