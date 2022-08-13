Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society
- Premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than the general population
- 1 in every 100 people in SA has epilepsy
- Access to neurological care in SA is a major problem with only 1 neurologist available to every 500 000 patients
The Neurological Society of South Africa (Nasa) says the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than the general population.
The causes of death are lined to the Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, also referred to SUDEP. This refers to deaths in people with epilepsy that are not from injury, drowning, or other accidents.
Most, but not all cases of SUDEP happen during or right after a seizure.
Nasa says epilepsy affects one in every 100 people in South Africa.
Moreover, access to neurological care in South Africa is a major problem with only one neurologist available to every 500 000 epilepsy patients.
If someone is diagnosed with epilepsy, there is a good response to treatment in most patients, therefore their likelihood of having SUDEP goes down remarkably.Dr. Prakash Kathan, member of the Neurological Society of South Africa
Our government does not spend enough, in terms of neurological disorders and epilepsy, compared to the rest of the world in general.Dr. Prakash Kathan, member of the Neurological Society of South Africa
Patients in general, should not miss their medication...if they want to stop it, or reduce or they want to look at their medication, they should do that with their doctor or neurologist.Dr. Prakash Kathan, member of the Neurological Society of South Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/brain.html
More from Lifestyle
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?
CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years old.Read More
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth
The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival.Read More
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it?
Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the condition.Read More
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him
Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'.Read More
From Disney+ to Netflix: Three new shows to binge this weekend
Grab the popcorn! Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge Club's Matt Green. He's recommended three new binge-worthy shows that were recently released.Read More
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report
Lester Kiewit interviews Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.Read More
Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books
Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library, Lawrence Mkenpane, and why the local community loves the library so much.Read More
How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder, Natashia de Wet, about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the planet.Read More