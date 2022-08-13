"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?





Single & childless people are often criticised for undergoing procedures to prevent them from having children

Carmen Williams decided to undergo sterilisation at the age of 29

She says many people are flabbergasted by her decision to ensure she never has children

Carmen Williams, a freelance writer and social media manager says she has no desire to have children or 'subscribe to outdated social norms'.

She was 22 when she decided that she would not have kids and 25 when she actively started exploring sterilisation as a viable option.

But it took another four years for her to find a doctor willing to support her decision.

Photographer Phetelo Fakude also hit the headlines when a tweet he posted went viral.

The Tweet read: "I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done. I’m 29, unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I’ve wanted this for years. It’s surreal.”

The post sparked quite a debate, some in full support of Phetelo's decision and others, not quite so much.

Many people seemed unable to understand why a man, so young, would make such a life-changing decision.

Sara-Jayne King spoke to Williams about her decision to not have children and to undergo sterilisation.

I've had various reactions, but most of them are just, Why? I always laugh at that reaction, because my answer is always, 'because I wanted to'. Carmen Williams, sterilised at 29 years old

A lot of people just cannot wrap their heads around the fact that I do not want to be a mother. Carmen Williams, sterilised at 29 years old

I'm so serious about not wanting to be a mother, that I literally got a surgery to ensure that I do not become one. Carmen Williams, sterilised at 29 years old

