Concerned about baboon management? Register to have your say in City meetings





The management of baboon troops on the Cape Peninsula is a never-ending source of controversy.

Now the City of Cape Town (CoCT) is following up on its pledge to involve residents, businesses and interested parties from affected communities to find sustainable solutions to the problems that arise when baboons enter urban areas.

FILE: Image of Da Gama Troop male baboon Kremi and baby. Picture Sally Sivewright/Facebook

Online meetings with residents, businesses and interested parties from affected areas will start next week.

The City says the outcome of the meetings will be presented to the joint Task Team responsible for "the transition to a more sustainable approach".

The team includes representatives of SANParks, CapeNature and the City, together with other key role players.

Its aim is to have the new approach in place, or in progress, by June 2023.

This is when the City's three-year contract with NCC Environmental Services is coming to an end.

Click here to find information about the upcoming meetings and how to register.