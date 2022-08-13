Concerned about baboon management? Register to have your say in City meetings
The management of baboon troops on the Cape Peninsula is a never-ending source of controversy.
Now the City of Cape Town (CoCT) is following up on its pledge to involve residents, businesses and interested parties from affected communities to find sustainable solutions to the problems that arise when baboons enter urban areas.
Online meetings with residents, businesses and interested parties from affected areas will start next week.
The City says the outcome of the meetings will be presented to the joint Task Team responsible for "the transition to a more sustainable approach".
The team includes representatives of SANParks, CapeNature and the City, together with other key role players.
RELATED: City of Cape Town pledges to involve communities in baboon management solutions
Its aim is to have the new approach in place, or in progress, by June 2023.
This is when the City's three-year contract with NCC Environmental Services is coming to an end.
Click here to find information about the upcoming meetings and how to register.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/sally.sivewright
More from Local
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative
Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner licences.Read More
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth
The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival.Read More
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.Read More
Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project reopens its doors
John Maytham spoke to the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town, Lynette Denny, about how the project helps women in the area.Read More
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools
The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine.Read More
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear'
Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.Read More
Has comic book culture become darker? Comic super-fan Zain Motala weighs in
Lester Kiewit chats to Zaid Motala, a member of the Comic Con Africa team about global comic book culture.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Unlawful municipal workers' strike causes Eastern Cape district to run dry
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gift of Givers Foundation founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, and spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, about the water crisis in the Eastern Cape that's been worsened by unlawful strikes by municipal employees.Read More