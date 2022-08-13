US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze
US actor Anne Heche has died, a week after sustaining serious injuries when she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles.
She had initially driven into into an apartment block garage before driving off.
Heche was 53 years old.
RELATED: Actress Anne Heche hospitalised after fiery car crash: US media
The BBC quotes her representative as saying the star is legally dead, but will remain on life support to allow for a possible organ donation.
Heche leaves behind two sons - 20-year-old Homer and 13-year-old Atlas.
Her movie roles included star turns in "Donnie Brasco", "Volcano" and the 1998 remake of "Psycho".
Heche wrote about her traumatic childhood in the memoir "Call Me Crazy".
For more detail, read Anne Heche dies: 'We have lost a bright light'.
Tributes have been pouring in for the actor since the news broke.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, with whom Heche had a high-profile relationship in the 90s, wrote simply: "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."
This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022
RIP Anne Heche. My heart breaks. One of the kindest and most talented actors I’ve ever worked with. God bless you. You will be greatly missed.— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) August 12, 2022
Rest in Peace, sweet princess @AnneHeche. It was an honor to work with you and to direct one of your last feature film roles. Your light shines on... pic.twitter.com/rNl2aGNf0V— Eric Parkinson - HHSE (@EricHhse) August 13, 2022
Source : https://www.facebook.com/annehechefan?_rdc=2&_rdr
More from Entertainment
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey
Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin.Read More
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.Read More
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig
Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.Read More
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay
A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play
Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.Read More
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season
Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.Read More
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert
American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August.Read More
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.Read More
More from World
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY
Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.Read More
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.Read More
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?
Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.Read More
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election
Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.Read More