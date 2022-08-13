US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
Concerned about baboon management? Register to have your say in City meetings Online meetings with affected parties will be hosted by the City of Cape Town, starting next week. 13 August 2022 1:14 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised? CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years o... 13 August 2022 1:36 PM
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival. 13 August 2022 1:13 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks... 13 August 2022 11:42 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all World
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
World

US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze

13 August 2022 3:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hollywood
Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche

The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building.
Screengrab of US actor Anne Heche from Better Together podcast video (with Heather Duffy) on Facebook

US actor Anne Heche has died, a week after sustaining serious injuries when she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles.

She had initially driven into into an apartment block garage before driving off.

Heche was 53 years old.

RELATED: Actress Anne Heche hospitalised after fiery car crash: US media

The BBC quotes her representative as saying the star is legally dead, but will remain on life support to allow for a possible organ donation.

Heche leaves behind two sons - 20-year-old Homer and 13-year-old Atlas.

Her movie roles included star turns in "Donnie Brasco", "Volcano" and the 1998 remake of "Psycho".

Heche wrote about her traumatic childhood in the memoir "Call Me Crazy".

For more detail, read Anne Heche dies: 'We have lost a bright light'.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor since the news broke.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, with whom Heche had a high-profile relationship in the 90s, wrote simply: "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."




13 August 2022 3:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hollywood
Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche

More from Entertainment

Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey

12 August 2022 3:19 PM

Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

12 August 2022 2:55 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig

10 August 2022 2:03 PM

Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay

10 August 2022 11:53 AM

A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles

10 August 2022 11:47 AM

The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play

9 August 2022 2:05 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season

8 August 2022 3:13 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert

8 August 2022 1:37 PM

American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso

8 August 2022 10:08 AM

TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

6 August 2022 3:35 PM

The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

13 August 2022 5:12 PM

Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

13 August 2022 9:17 AM

Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought

11 August 2022 1:34 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

10 August 2022 8:07 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'

10 August 2022 10:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

9 August 2022 10:47 AM

Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election

8 August 2022 9:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report

8 August 2022 11:02 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Local Africa World

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

Lifestyle

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'King Misuzulu just a prince in our eyes, we're the ones to say who, what he is'

13 August 2022 5:38 PM

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

13 August 2022 5:12 PM

Kenya's Odinga slightly ahead in presidential race: early results

13 August 2022 5:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA