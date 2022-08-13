"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park
The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.
The All Blacks on the other hand are on their worst run in a generation, recently also suffering a home series defeat to Ireland.
At the end of last year, they also suffered back-to-back defeats to Northern Hemisphere opposition, losing matches to Ireland and France.
RELATED: Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
The Springboks on the other hand, have been ruthless under head coach Jacques Nienaber, winning two of their last three encounters against New Zealand, suffering a narrow defeat in the other match.
The hashtag, #SAvNZL has been trending on social media as the anticipation builds ahead of the eagerly anticipated match.
Here's how South Africans have been reacting on social media, as they gear up for the Springboks vs All Blacks match at Ellis Park today.
Time for Boks to turn the screws. Zero sympathy for All Blacks, who have lorded it over SA for the past 20 years. Years and years of hurt and hand-wringing. No harm they get some of it. Game on. Ellis Park and its terrors await.— Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) August 13, 2022
Game day. Boks are favourites to beat the All Blacks at Ellis Park – but I reckon it will be closer than most expect. All Blacks will be more desperate than ever.— Jon Cardinelli (@jon_cardinelli) August 13, 2022
Five battles that will decided the war at the spiritual home of SA rugby:#RSAvNZLhttps://t.co/3BVJP9aJzs pic.twitter.com/Dye1JuAfhz
RELATED: [LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?
'Sir Graham Henry do you have some words of encouragement for the NZ players at Ellis Park today?'#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/c2n5Mw6oEZ— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) August 13, 2022
#RSAvNZL at Ellis Park— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) August 12, 2022
9 Springbok Wins
4 New Zealand Wins
Average score: RSA 23-21 NZL pic.twitter.com/UJn52vHxMZ
Good morning champions!#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/jLRNXFDxb4— Riaan Louw (@Ringo26) August 7, 2022
Kick-off at Ellis Park is at 17:05
Source : @Springboks/Twitter
More from Sport
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries
Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.Read More
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.Read More
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'
John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.Read More
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.Read More
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?
The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm…Read More