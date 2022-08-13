"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park





FILE: Springbok flank Siya Kolisi greets fans as the team does a victory lap at Newlands. Picture: Bertram Malgas

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

The All Blacks on the other hand are on their worst run in a generation, recently also suffering a home series defeat to Ireland.

At the end of last year, they also suffered back-to-back defeats to Northern Hemisphere opposition, losing matches to Ireland and France.

RELATED: Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

The Springboks on the other hand, have been ruthless under head coach Jacques Nienaber, winning two of their last three encounters against New Zealand, suffering a narrow defeat in the other match.

The hashtag, #SAvNZL has been trending on social media as the anticipation builds ahead of the eagerly anticipated match.

Here's how South Africans have been reacting on social media, as they gear up for the Springboks vs All Blacks match at Ellis Park today.

Time for Boks to turn the screws. Zero sympathy for All Blacks, who have lorded it over SA for the past 20 years. Years and years of hurt and hand-wringing. No harm they get some of it. Game on. Ellis Park and its terrors await. — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) August 13, 2022

Game day. Boks are favourites to beat the All Blacks at Ellis Park – but I reckon it will be closer than most expect. All Blacks will be more desperate than ever.



Five battles that will decided the war at the spiritual home of SA rugby:#RSAvNZLhttps://t.co/3BVJP9aJzs pic.twitter.com/Dye1JuAfhz — Jon Cardinelli (@jon_cardinelli) August 13, 2022

RELATED: [LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?

'Sir Graham Henry do you have some words of encouragement for the NZ players at Ellis Park today?'#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/c2n5Mw6oEZ — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) August 13, 2022

#RSAvNZL at Ellis Park



9 Springbok Wins

4 New Zealand Wins

Average score: RSA 23-21 NZL pic.twitter.com/UJn52vHxMZ — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) August 12, 2022

Kick-off at Ellis Park is at 17:05