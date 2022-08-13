Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
It's a sentiment often expressed on social media - "I would vote for Imtiaz Sooliman as president".
The Gift of the Givers (GOTG) founder has achieved hero status for quietly getting on with the job of helping South Africans in trouble, along with people in other parts of the world.
RELATED: How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
The disaster relief organisation is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. (Scroll down to watch the video released to celebrate this landmark)
Dr Sooliman started out with a feeding scheme from his home way back in 1992; now GOTG is the biggest disaster response NGO of African origin on the continent.
#DidYouKnow The Gift of the Givers Foundation was founded in Dr Imtiaz Sooliman’s house and operated from his children’s bedroom for the first 3 years? Our first offices was at 41 Loop Street in Pietermaritzburg. The first project was a weekly feeding scheme. pic.twitter.com/vps7kAXKjA— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) August 4, 2022
#Throwback to #30Years of #ServingHumanity - Gift of the Givers provides aid in Somalia 🇸🇴 amidst famine and war.— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) August 11, 2022
Read more about our #DisasterResponse interventions across 45 countries.#GiftoftheGivers #MakeADifference #ForTheGreaterGood #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/tTpJZJERf1
GOTG has partnered with crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy on the anniversary of its 30th celebration of serving humanity.
Dr Sooliman says they are calling upon humankind "to make a difference, restore dignity and provide hope to those who need it most".
"We will serve all people; of all races, all religions, all colours, all classes, all cultures... of any geographic location and of any political affiliation."
"We will serve them unconditionally, not expecting anything in return."
Click here to make a donation
Watch the video below and listen to Dr Imtiaz's heartfelt appeal:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejgj04iG8NM
