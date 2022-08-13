Streaming issues? Report here
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative

13 August 2022 4:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Learners Licence
Retreat Library
Patricia van der Ross

Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner licences.

Retreat Library successfully hosted its first learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner licences.

On Thursday, a class of 14 women were put through their paces with the aim of getting them behind the wheel of a car.

The initiative saw them recruit participants via the City of Cape Town's booking system and social media.

Obtaining your learner's or driving licence can be quite a daunting experience, and learner licence classes have become part of the course for would-be drivers.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health

This is a brilliant initiative by the library to empower women, and take them a step closer to unlocking potential opportunities that come with a valid driver's licence.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health

I would also like to express the City's sincere appreciation to the service provider who collaborated with the library to make this happen.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health

Apart from covering the A – Z of learner licence theory, participants were also coached on the practicalities of making their appointment and completing a learner licence test.

I am delighted that all the available slots for the class were snapped up, and want to commend the participants for taking this first, very important step.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health

This initiative is but the latest example of how our libraries are impacting on the communities they serve.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health



