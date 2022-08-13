Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson's baby powder has been a parent favourite in South Africa for decades.
Now Johnson & Johnson has announced it's pulling its talc-based baby powder globally, in 2023.
The company says it is a "commercial decision" to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio.
Over the years, J&J has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied its talc-based baby powder.
However, the company says its position on the product's safety remains unchanged.
"We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based JOHNSON’S Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer."
A 400g container currently sells for R54.99 at Clicks.
For more detail, read Johnson & Johnson drops talcum powder globally as lawsuits mount.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/halfpoint/halfpoint1305/halfpoint130500371/19856494-young-attractive-father-is-changing-nappy-to-his-baby-girl.jpg
