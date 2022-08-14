Khayelitsha netball tournament builds momentum ahead of World Cup next year





Spar Proteas netball player Phumza Maweni. Picture: NetballSA/Twitter

Excitement is mounting ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup next year, and as part of the build-up, the city of Cape Town has teamed up with one of the national netball team's players - Phumza Maweni to host a tournament in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

The Phumza Maweni Foundation has teamed up with the Sporting Chance Foundation supported by the City and Spar to bring the feel of #NWC2023 to the communities while growing the sport of netball.

Twenty junior teams, from netball clubs throughout Khayelitsha will descend upon OR Tambo Community Hall in Mew Way, Khayelitsha - for the inaugural Phumza Maweni Junior Netball Tournament.

Sara-Jayne King chatted to Maweni ahead of the tournament.

The Phumza Maweni Foundation is an organisation based in an area of Khayelitsha and it's meant to keep young adults fit and healthy. We want to reduce abuse through sporting activity and uplift young girls with skills. Phumza Maweni, Spar Proteas goal keeper

Maweni said she would not have pulled off the event without the support of the City of Cape Town and the sponsorship of other companies.

These tournaments give the community the feel of the World Cup 2023. Phumza Maweni, Spar Proteas goal keeper

Maweni and the squad have their work cut out for them in preparation for the global tournament, which takes place in Cape Town in July next year. Sixteen countries will play 60 matches at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

