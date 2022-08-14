Up close and personal with America's number 1 male escort





Troy Amistadi Photo: @TroyAmistadi/Twitter

In the past, the possibility of finding a male escort was taboo and rare. If you really wanted the companionship of an escort, whether it's male or female, you were likely to meet one in a brothel, in dark alleys or through word of mouth - all done almost secretly.

But times are changing and the internet has revolutionised the escort service industry, making access for women to male escorts as easy as swiping on an app. And it's big business.

Meet Troy Amistadi, who calls himself a dating professional - someone who goes on paid dates with women.

Amistadi grew up in Florida in the US and was mostly raised by his mother, after his parents divorced.

Growing up, Amistadi had aspirations of being a sportsman and envisioned a career as a baseball player. In his early years, he had a short stint as a professional baseball player and realised this was not his passion.

After trying a successful career in photography, he began a relationship with a woman who was in the escort business. Her rapid rise to fame and success led to him joining her as an assistant, and later, she encouraged him to follow suit.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Amistadi about how he carved his unlikely career as America's number one male escort.

I laughed it off because I wasn't sure how to find clients and I didn't think there was a market for it. I became active on Twitter and networking. Through my online presence I created a following and things snowballed from there. Troy Amistadi, international male escort

For any relationship, having a partner as an escort - knowing the physical and emotional aspects comes with immense challenges.

However, Amistadi says he sees the nature of transactional dating as 'just a job'.

I'm able to compartmentalise that between my work and my personal relationships. Because of that understanding, I have an equal understanding from a female side. The best relationship for me would be to be with someone else in the business as we would both be understanding of the work. It's really not difficult for me. Troy Amistadi, international male escort

We can talk about the nature of our work, obviously not too much detail. It's nice to have that kind of relationship with someone who understands what you do. It's something you can bond over. Troy Amistadi, international male escort

A typical date for Amistadi is about creating an emotional connection with his clients. His approach is to focus less on the physical aspect, and more on the companionship.

I would go on dates. Physical and personal intimacy can be a part of the job but the concentration of my work is on the emotional intimacy level. It's about how you market yourself. And the way I've marketed myself is as someone who's going to fulfill your wishes and desires in the dating experience. Troy Amistadi, international male escort

Amistadi offers a range of dating experiences, including as a travel companion. His typical client is someone between the age of 40 and 60, who is successful and financially independent.

He has three archetypical clients, firstly the women who have built formidable careers, at the expense of romantic relationships and commitments.

Then there are women who are divorcees that have been left with a sizeable divorce settlement and are ready to get back onto the dating scene.

And the other typical clients are the women who come from wealthy families and have been accustomed to privilege and power.

However, when it becomes messy and complicated is when expectations are incidentally created, that he as an escort cannot fulfil.

All of them go into it with the understanding of the transactional nature of the dating. But sometimes the emotion can become overwhelming. I've lost some clients in the past as they wanted to move beyond the transaction by being in a personal relationship. I don't have the capacity to get involved in something like that as I need to focus on my work. Troy Amistadi, international male escort

The women that have tried to make that crossover, there was always the expectation that I wouldn't do that work anymore. That's not a sacrifice I'm willing to make. I've had other clients who fully respect the transnational nature and have no expectation beyond that. I understand, as it can be an emotional process for my clients. And there are others who reel themselves back in and say they cannot do it, because they like me too much, so they decide to move on. And I respect that. Troy Amistadi, international male escort

