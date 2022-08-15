Parly committee concludes Krugersdorp oversight visit, but what's the next step?
- On Sunday, the Portfolio committees on Mineral Resources and Energy and on Police wrapped up a three-day oversight visit to Krugersdorp.
- Seven of the suspects arrested in the recent police raids in and around Krugersdorp have now been charged with rape.
The rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last month served to shine a spotlight on what local residents claim to be a rise in crime in the area.
They say illegal miners, or 'zama zamas' are responsible for it, and some residents have even begun taking the law in their own hands, marching to houses where they suspect illegal activities are taking place.
On Sunday, the portfolio committees on Mineral Resources and Energy and on Police wrapped up a three-day oversight visit to Krugersdorp.
Sahlulele Luzipo is the parliamentary portfolio chair of the mineral resources and energy committee.
We needed to find facts about the incident and get knowledge about the area itself.Sahlulele Luzipo, Parliamentary portfolio chair - Mineral Resources and Energy Committee
During the second day of the oversight visit by Parliament's portfolio committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, the Mineral Rescources Department admitted and acknowledged that it had been slow to respond to warnings about the effects of the illegal mining industry.
It's not the first time we've been there. In 2018, there was a visit in that particular area. But we can't be there every year.Sahlulele Luzipo, Parliamentary portfolio chair - Mineral Resources and Energy Committee
Last week, seven of the suspects arrested in the recent police raids, in and around Krugersdorp, were charged with rape.
They formed part of a group of 81 people originally arrested on charges of being in the country illegally.
RELATED: To rid SA of zama zamas State must take over abandoned property: Mokonyane
Source : Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
