GoTG struggling to stay ahead of water demand as Amathole water crisis deepens
CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said that they had their hands full battling a growing water crisis in the Eastern Cape's Amathole district.
The municipality has been involved in a financial dispute with its workers for several years.
But the situation has since worsened in recent weeks, with allegations of workers deliberately destroying water infrastructure.
It's affected thousands of residents including schools and hospitals.
The Gift of the Givers' Muhammad Gangat spoke to the CapeTalk breakfast show on Monday.
"We started at five in the morning, we're finishing up at one in the morning the next day. The residents are calling non-stop. Running in the morning from Adelaide to collecting water from the boreholes, the supplies have been hectic. You can actually fill up a hospital right now and by the time we get back to the boreholes in Adelaide, the hospital calls you again, they're empty," Gangat explained.
This article first appeared on EWN : GoTG struggling to stay ahead of water demand as Amathole water crisis deepens
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
