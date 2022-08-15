Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
State hospitals face collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 17:20
City working with e-hailing industry on lifting of moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Muizenberg 25 August for our premiere of CONCEPTION
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elinor Spiers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days. 19 August 2022 2:18 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc. 19 August 2022 12:02 PM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry? ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-r... 19 August 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free Our world is moving further and further online to the point where you can even turn to social media for legal education. 19 August 2022 1:59 PM
City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September Government Avenue remains fenced closed with barbed wire following a fire scene in Parliament. 19 August 2022 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash

15 August 2022 11:43 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Springboks
Boeing 747
All Blacks
Ellis Park
FlySafair

What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?

While the 60,000+ fans in the stadium, not to mention the millions watching at home, didn't get the result they were looking for from the recent Springboks vs All Blacks clash over the weekend, there was another awesome memory made.

In a repeat from the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, the rugby faithful were given an amazing story to tell when a Boeing 747 flew over Ellis Park ahead of the momentous clash.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the pilot of that plane, Joggie Zeuner, about all the planning that went into preparing the flyover.

You know, everybody that played a part in this, you complement 100%. You couldn't have done this without the technicians. We couldn't have done this without all the office staff involved, without everybody involved. We've got a really super team at FlySafair. I'm honoured to be here.

Joggie Zeuner, Safair pilot

Scroll up for full audio.




15 August 2022 11:43 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Springboks
Boeing 747
All Blacks
Ellis Park
FlySafair

More from Sport

Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how

15 August 2022 2:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park

13 August 2022 2:13 PM

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash

13 August 2022 11:42 AM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

12 August 2022 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks

12 August 2022 12:31 PM

Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title

11 August 2022 11:49 AM

Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries

10 August 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

10 August 2022 9:07 AM

Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'

10 August 2022 6:32 AM

John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shanawaaz Asghar 'unharmed' and in 'good spirits' after kidnapping ordeal

Local

Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce

Business

Midday Report Express: Godongwana allegations, Monkeypox update and more

EWN Highlights

Village factional dispute allegedly behind murder of EC pupil on school grounds

19 August 2022 4:42 PM

AgriSA calls on govt to respond to Botswana, Namibia blocking production imports

19 August 2022 3:25 PM

DA’s new chief whip Gwarube: 'I’m very deserving of stepping into this role'

19 August 2022 3:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA