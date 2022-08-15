Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash
While the 60,000+ fans in the stadium, not to mention the millions watching at home, didn't get the result they were looking for from the recent Springboks vs All Blacks clash over the weekend, there was another awesome memory made.
In a repeat from the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, the rugby faithful were given an amazing story to tell when a Boeing 747 flew over Ellis Park ahead of the momentous clash.
Go Bokke!!! pic.twitter.com/Rgfbvnlbq1— FlySafair (@FlySafair) August 13, 2022
Lester Kiewit spoke to the pilot of that plane, Joggie Zeuner, about all the planning that went into preparing the flyover.
You know, everybody that played a part in this, you complement 100%. You couldn't have done this without the technicians. We couldn't have done this without all the office staff involved, without everybody involved. We've got a really super team at FlySafair. I'm honoured to be here.Joggie Zeuner, Safair pilot
Source : @FlySafair/Twitter
