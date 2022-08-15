How to make money buying and selling property





“Flipping houses” refers to the buying of residential property, improving or renovating them, and then selling for a profit.

It can be a great way to make money, especially in a rising market, but you must know what you’re doing and you’ve got to do the research.

“There are people who have the time to do the research and who are doing this very successfully,” said MortgageMe director Andrea Tucker.

Tips, in a nutshell:

Ensure that you can cope financially if you fail in selling the property as quickly as you had hoped.

Do the research. Are you looking in the appropriate neighbourhoods? “You want to buy the lowest-value property in the neighbourhood; it is likely to appreciate in value the most,” said Tucker.

Get a database of decent service providers that can assist with quick renovations.

With high risk comes high reward ; sometimes you must wait a bit longer to get the price you want.

Selling in summer , particularly in Cape Town, is always better than trying to do so in winter.

Most activity right now is happening below R3 million. “We recommend looking for a property below R2 million,” advised Tucker.

Required renovations should be mostly cosmetic as opposed to structural changes.

Understand the impact of Capital Gains Tax. “Factor it into your calculation upfront. It’s something you can plan for”.

Ask for financial statements of the body corporate if you’re buying in a complex or apartment building.

“I would not recommend going into this process without time for research, and time to manage the process yourself.”

