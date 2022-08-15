Still no answers for parents of 21 Enyobeni victims





- It's been more than a month and a half since 21 young people died mysteriously at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

- On Friday the victim's parents were called for a meeting at the Cambridge Police Station in East London.

Youth from Scenery Park and neighboring communities in East London march for their 21 peers who died at Enyobeni Tavern and held a candle lighting ceremony on 29 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/EWN

Almost two months since their children died in mysterious circumstances at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London, the parents of the 21 victims are still waiting for answers.

On Friday they were called for a meeting at the Cambridge Police Station in East London.

It was after they accused government of treating them like fools, following Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's announcement on the radio that toxicology results had been released.

The parents of the victims claimed they were told the results would be given to each family privately. But a day after Mabuyane's radio announcement, officers sent to the homes of families, told them they knew nothing about his statement.

When they heard that the report was out, but had not being given to them, their concern was that the report would be altered to protect certain individuals. Johnnie Isaacs, Journalist - Sunday World

So the Department of Health was trying to assure them about how unethical it would be to manufacture a report. Johnnie Isaacs, Journalist - Sunday World

But I think it's everyone's concern at the moment that this whole investigation has gone in the way of a typical South African investigation. Johnnie Isaacs, Journalist - Sunday World

Isaacs says there also remains anger from the parents of the victims, who say the Enyobeni Tavern owner is "carrying on with his life like nothing happened".

He is still roaming freely. The parents feel this guy has become bigger for police to be able to do anything. Johnnie Isaacs, Journalist - Sunday World

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has said it will release the results of the toxicology and autopsy findings, when the process is completed.

