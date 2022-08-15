JK Rowling threatened after reacting to Salman Rushdie attack
This Friday past, 12 August 2022, author Salman Rushdie was attacked by a man at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York. The man, identified as Hadi Matar, rushed onto stage as Rushdie was about to start a lecture and stabbed him repeatedly, including in the neck and abdomen. The attacker was pulled away before being arrested by local law enforcement.
It was later confirmed that Rushdie's stab injuries had affected his liver and hand and that he might lose an eye.
His son, Zafar Rushdie, has since released a statement on Twitter saying his father is "[my father's] usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact" and thanked the audience members that came to his defence.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about the attack on the award-winning author.
It was kind of surreal, I felt, that at a literary festival talk, to see this kind of level of aggression.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Since the attack, people expressing support for Rushdie on Twitter have also since received death threats. Notably, JK Rowling, of Harry Potter fame, also came under fire.
Someone tweeted out after she wrote 'horrifying news, feeling sick'. Someone said, 'don't worry, you're next'. Well, that's not nice. I mean, it just isn't.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
