[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall
The coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area. Fortunately, no injuries reported amongst the household wreckage.
The tornado could be seen from as far as Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain and even Muizenberg nearly 165km away.
According to South African Weather Service, the tornado is said to have started as a Waterspout before steadily growing into a destructive grey funnel, causing mayhem to the small town.
Weather services warn that this may be foreshadowing for more heavy storms to hit the coast within this week, urging residents to bunker down.
The intense cold front brought snowfall on Sunday in mountainous areas such as the Matroosberg Reserve, Perdekop and Swartberg.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall
