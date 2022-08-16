"We embrace curves!" Cape Town clothing brand Ruff Tung committed to inclusivity
- Ruff Tung was originally founded by the late Jean-Paul Botha in 1999
- Since then Botha's friend and mentee Bridget Pickering has taken the brand from strength to strength
- She and partner Di Forster say they want to make all women of all sizes feel beautiful in their clothes
"My mothers best advice was; if you’re going to pursue a life in fashion, always remember it’s about the woman who wears your designs - not the other way round."
That's advice that local fashion designer and owner of clothing label Ruff Tung Bridget Pickering lives by.
Pickering and her business partner Di Forster are the dream team behind the woman-led label clothing store Therapy, based in Kenilworth, Cape Town.
Ruff Tung was originally founded by the late Jean-Paul Botha in 1999 and following his passing in 2013, Pickering- his friend and former mentee- made a decision to carry on his vision.
Since then, the brand has gone from strength to strength and has become a favorite of some of South Africa's best-known faces.
But Pickering and Forster say their aim is to create clothes - and clothes buying experiences - for all women.
Regardless of your shape and size, you should be walking out there feeling as good as anyone else.Bridget Pickering, Owner/designer - Ruff Tung/Therapy
Never underestimate that what I can wear, a size 46 can wear.Bridget Pickering, Owner/designer - Ruff Tung/Therapy
I underestimated the emotional impact of how designing for curves has opened up so many doors and windows into the lives of our ladies - insecurities have been turned into celebrations, says Pickering.
Di Forster joined Pickering three years ago and admits to taking huge pride in offering a personal service to clients.
She aknowledges that for some women, clothes shopping is less about pleasure and more about necessity.
She wants to change that.
We have clients who have beautiful bodies but who see themselves so obscured.Di Forster, Manager - Ruff Tung Therapy
"Ralph Waldo Emerson’s poem about Success sums up my role in the store" says Forster. "If I can make one woman feel better about herself, then I have succeeded!"
Both women are passionate about supporting and giving a platform to local brands.
We have 38 brands in the store, we might even have to knock out a back wall because we want to have more!Bridget Pickering, Owner/designer - Ruff Tung/Therapy
Click above to listen to the full interview:
OH WHAT A NIGHT ✨— Zola Nene (@zola_nene) November 18, 2019
We showed up & showed out in our Ruff Tung outfits at last night’s #EatOutAwards 🥂 pic.twitter.com/e80b41c5DI
Let’s get this man married !!!! #FrankieandSophie pic.twitter.com/XVq2ix6wZv— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 26, 2019
Thank you #RuffTung for this MAGNIFICENT kaftan! It was a showstopper at yesterday’s shoot. LOVE YOUR WORK 💙💙💙 #sequins #eveninggowns #bts #behindthescenes pic.twitter.com/uvlzWvUJwK— Jolene Martin (@_JoleneMartin) July 5, 2019
RELATED: Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'
RELATED:MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline
More from Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water
A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.Read More
Kidnappers are watching your routines, warns WC Missing Persons Unit
Asghar was wearing his school uniform when armed men abducted him and sped off in two vehicles on Wednesday.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.Read More
How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims
Women are encouraged to escape the cycle of gender-based violence (GBV) they experience at their homes and rather find safer places to stay.Read More