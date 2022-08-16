"We embrace curves!" Cape Town clothing brand Ruff Tung committed to inclusivity





- Ruff Tung was originally founded by the late Jean-Paul Botha in 1999

- Since then Botha's friend and mentee Bridget Pickering has taken the brand from strength to strength

- She and partner Di Forster say they want to make all women of all sizes feel beautiful in their clothes

"My mothers best advice was; if you’re going to pursue a life in fashion, always remember it’s about the woman who wears your designs - not the other way round."

That's advice that local fashion designer and owner of clothing label Ruff Tung Bridget Pickering lives by.

Pickering and her business partner Di Forster are the dream team behind the woman-led label clothing store Therapy, based in Kenilworth, Cape Town.

Ruff Tung was originally founded by the late Jean-Paul Botha in 1999 and following his passing in 2013, Pickering- his friend and former mentee- made a decision to carry on his vision.

Since then, the brand has gone from strength to strength and has become a favorite of some of South Africa's best-known faces.

But Pickering and Forster say their aim is to create clothes - and clothes buying experiences - for all women.

Regardless of your shape and size, you should be walking out there feeling as good as anyone else. Bridget Pickering, Owner/designer - Ruff Tung/Therapy

Never underestimate that what I can wear, a size 46 can wear. Bridget Pickering, Owner/designer - Ruff Tung/Therapy

I underestimated the emotional impact of how designing for curves has opened up so many doors and windows into the lives of our ladies - insecurities have been turned into celebrations, says Pickering.

Di Forster joined Pickering three years ago and admits to taking huge pride in offering a personal service to clients.

She aknowledges that for some women, clothes shopping is less about pleasure and more about necessity.

She wants to change that.

We have clients who have beautiful bodies but who see themselves so obscured. Di Forster, Manager - Ruff Tung Therapy

"Ralph Waldo Emerson’s poem about Success sums up my role in the store" says Forster. "If I can make one woman feel better about herself, then I have succeeded!"

Both women are passionate about supporting and giving a platform to local brands.

We have 38 brands in the store, we might even have to knock out a back wall because we want to have more! Bridget Pickering, Owner/designer - Ruff Tung/Therapy

Click above to listen to the full interview:

OH WHAT A NIGHT ✨

We showed up & showed out in our Ruff Tung outfits at last night’s #EatOutAwards 🥂 pic.twitter.com/e80b41c5DI — Zola Nene (@zola_nene) November 18, 2019

RELATED: Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'

RELATED:MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline