'My husband's death could have been prevented' - Kinnear opens criminal case





The widow of the murdered Cape Town top cop Charl Kinnear has opened a culpable homicide case against all the suspects implicated in her husband's death.

Lieutenant-colonel Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020. He was investigating an alleged gun syndicate, involving gang bosses and high-ranking officers, at the time.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) found that the murder of Kinnear would probably not have happened, if members of the South African Police Service (Saps) had done their job.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Nicolette Kinnear about the latest in the culpable homicide case. She says all people implicated in the murder of her husband should be held accountable.

The only thing that makes my story, our story different, is that as the month unfolds and various reports unfold, sadly my husband’s death- was that people could see it coming and, it could’ve and should’ve been prevented and that ultimately is the conclusion that was drawn from Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) report that it should have never happened. Nicolette Kinnear, Widow

In my mind and in our family’s mind, unfortunately when it comes to the road to justice, that we have derived from the get-go, is that us as a family each and everyone who played a role and whatever that may be, need to be held accountable. Nicolette Kinnear, Widow

The reality is that there was also a side whereas an employee (South African Police Service) here, there was certain things that were not done, certain people who did not do, as according to the constitution - they did not do their core functions or core jobs as mandated. Nicolette Kinnear, Widow

Listen to the full interview below...