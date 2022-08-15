SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
The South African Broadcasting Corporation has bought broadcasting rights for the English Premier League (EPL), the world’s most-watched football competition.
It will be able to show five games every week of which one will be live.
It is a massive coup for the public broadcaster as South African fans previously would have to pay satellite providers such as MultiChoice to watch these games.
What stops the SABC from obtaining broadcasting rights to, for example, games by our national teams such as the world champion Springboks?
Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobile Ndlovu (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:41).
Supersport pays the EPL about £168 million a year… Free-to-air rights are separate from pay-tv rights. That’s how the SABC has been able to circumvent the Supersport relationship to get these rights.Nqobile Ndlovu, sports economist
The SABC needs premium content to raise advertising revenue… Sports bring in eyeballs… Supersport has exclusivity agreements… restricting the SABC from broadcasting these games [national sports teams] …Nqobile Ndlovu, sports economist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Business
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation
The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.Read More
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol
Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.Read More
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe
Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.Read More
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?
ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce
South African farmers are waging a cross-border battle with Namibia and Botswana.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
More from Sport
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash
What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?Read More
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park
The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.Read More
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries
Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson.Read More
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.Read More