Cape Town spends big on clearing thirsty alien plants from water catchment areas
Cape Town loses 55 billion litres of water every year to alien invasive plants such as pine, gum, and wattle trees.
That is equal to a two-month supply.
The City of Cape Town is contributing R50 million this year to a partnership coordinated by The Nature Conservancy, which clears thirsty invasive plants, so that more water reaches its dams.
Clearing of alien invasive plants is a key component of Cape Town’s water strategy. Removing these water-guzzling plants from the city’s catchment areas is the most cost-effective water supply intervention.
The programme has created 370 new jobs.
Clearing invasive plants from water catchment areas requires nerves of steel, and the ability to scale difficult and steep mountain terrains.
For more details, read “City is first in Africa to invest in water supply catchment partnership”.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95396653_the-phrase-day-zero-displayed-visually-on-a-light-background-using-colorful-wooden-toy-blocks-image-.html?vti=lk4fktv276nfnvaddx-1-16
More from Local
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'
This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.Read More
Don't take wild animals to Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab urges SPCA, after 100 rescued
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspected the Pinelands facility after complaints about the conditions in which animals were kept.Read More
[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline
Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation
Earlier on Saturday, Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as king of the Zulu nation - through the kraal-entering ceremony.Read More
'It's widespread and basically debilitating' - How corruption hits our hospitals
The corruption in our public sector is wide reaching and even our hospitals are affected.Read More
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water
A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More