Cape Town spends big on clearing thirsty alien plants from water catchment areas





Cape Town loses 55 billion litres of water every year to alien invasive plants such as pine, gum, and wattle trees.

That is equal to a two-month supply.

The City of Cape Town is contributing R50 million this year to a partnership coordinated by The Nature Conservancy, which clears thirsty invasive plants, so that more water reaches its dams.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Clearing of alien invasive plants is a key component of Cape Town’s water strategy. Removing these water-guzzling plants from the city’s catchment areas is the most cost-effective water supply intervention.

The programme has created 370 new jobs.

Clearing invasive plants from water catchment areas requires nerves of steel, and the ability to scale difficult and steep mountain terrains.

