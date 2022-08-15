What is a protection order and how can it help victims of abuse?





If someone is a victim of domestic violence, but they do not want to go through opening a criminal investigation, they may be able to find relief in the form of a protection order.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey to find out what a protection order is, and how it works.

A protection order exists as a civil remedy to abuse or violence, rather than a criminal remedy.

These orders cover a wide range of abuse, and can go along with a criminal complaint, or stand alone.

That’s why this legislation came into effect so many years ago in the 90s, to provide an alternative remedy to protect [victims], in other words for the abuse to stop, but not necessarily to criminalise the perpetrator. Bronwyn Pithey, Women’s Legal Centre advocate

As it is a court order, if the perpetrator violates the instructions of the protection order, it is a criminal offence.

Protection orders specifically apply in cases where the perpetrator has a domestic relationship of some kind with the victim, and they do not lapse over time.

It can be scary for victims of abuse to seek out help, but this remedy can help put an end to the violence and help you get into a safer space.

