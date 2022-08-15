'A massive team effort’ - 24-hour cycle event raises R400,000 for Langa kids
The Bishops Diocesan College school community, through their 24-hour cycle challenge initiative, raised over R400,000 in aid of the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy in Langa, Cape Town.
Vusa is a non-governmental organisation that supports under-privileged children through sports, academic support, and recreational activities.
The cycle challenge happened on 13 to 14 August 2022 and saw over 175 people, in 23 teams, pedaling their hearts out for this cause.
The organisation currently assists three registered Early Childhood Development Centres, and five primary schools, with numeracy and literacy programmes.
Forgarty said the cycle challenge was an amazing.
Everybody just peddling away for a greater cause, unbelievable, and we're very pleased to have been able to have raised that amount of money which goes into the running of the programme. A massive team effort from everybody at BishopsBrendan Fogarty, Executive director - Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy
The proceeds of the event will greatly benefit the schools they serve.
We have three creches that we support. We go in there on a daily basis, and we do early childhood development focusing particularly on vocabulary through movement… we do English and Maths through movementBrendan Fogarty, Executive director - Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55414051_cycling-competition-view-from-behind.html
