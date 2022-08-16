'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'





Africa… doesn’t belong to anyone. It doesn’t belong to America. It doesn’t belong to Russia. It doesn’t belong to China. Africa has managed to do business with all the superpowers… Professor Andre Thomashausen, international law expert - Unisa

© moovstock/123rf.com

RELATED: US and China decoupling: 'It really is the end of Chimerica'

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had ripple effects across the globe.

Suddenly, Africa has become a global diplomatic battleground where the US, Russia, the European Union, and China are scrambling for attention and influence.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.