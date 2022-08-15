South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case
The national Department of Health has confirmed a fourth Monkeypox case from a 28-year-old man from Western Cape. The department made the announcement on Monday.
In a media statement, the department's spokesperson Foster Mohale said that the man has a travel history to Spain.
This is the second case recorded by the Western Cape after a 32-year-old man was infected in June. Gauteng and Limpopo have each also recorded a single case of Monkeypox.
It is believed the man returned to the country two weeks ago. Monkeypox is not airborne virus like Covid-19. It spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash.
A fourth case of Monkeypox has been identified through laboratory testing in a 28-year old male from the Western Cape Province. The patient has a travel history to Spain and returned to South Africa on the second week of August 2022.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing, have been instituted.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
Minister Joe Phaahla will on Friday this week provide more details on the government`s response to Monkeypox during a planned media briefing.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
This article first appeared on 702 : South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case
Source : CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith
