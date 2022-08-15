Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price





The price of coal has shot to record highs in 2022

Thungela Resources recorded R9.6m in profit as a result

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a major contributing factor to the rise in global coal prices

Six months ago, if you predicted the death of coal, you're certainly much poorer today.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine as sparked an energy shortage and coal crisis in Europe, leading to a huge increase in coal imports into Europe from places like South Africa.

Thungela Resources declared an interim dividend of R8.2 billion, following a record half-year off the back of soaring export coal prices.

The coal mining company reported a profit of R9.6 billion, compared with R351 million in the first half of 2021.

Coal prices have reached record highs in 2022, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thungela, which spun out of global mining giant Anglo American in June 2021 declared a dividend of 60 rand per share, amounting to a return of R8.2 billion to shareholders.

The events of the last few months, as a result of the Ukraine conflict, has changed the fundamentals for the energy complex, certainly in the short-medium term. July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources

Emerging markets, which are the markets that we serve, they continue to grow, then continue to demand more energy, and their preferred source of energy is coal. July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources

