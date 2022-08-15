Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price
- The price of coal has shot to record highs in 2022
- Thungela Resources recorded R9.6m in profit as a result
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a major contributing factor to the rise in global coal prices
Six months ago, if you predicted the death of coal, you're certainly much poorer today.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine as sparked an energy shortage and coal crisis in Europe, leading to a huge increase in coal imports into Europe from places like South Africa.
Thungela Resources declared an interim dividend of R8.2 billion, following a record half-year off the back of soaring export coal prices.
The coal mining company reported a profit of R9.6 billion, compared with R351 million in the first half of 2021.
Coal prices have reached record highs in 2022, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thungela, which spun out of global mining giant Anglo American in June 2021 declared a dividend of 60 rand per share, amounting to a return of R8.2 billion to shareholders.
The events of the last few months, as a result of the Ukraine conflict, has changed the fundamentals for the energy complex, certainly in the short-medium term.July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources
Emerging markets, which are the markets that we serve, they continue to grow, then continue to demand more energy, and their preferred source of energy is coal.July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36224449_heaps-of-coal.html
More from Business
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation
The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.Read More
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol
Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.Read More
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe
Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.Read More
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?
ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce
South African farmers are waging a cross-border battle with Namibia and Botswana.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More