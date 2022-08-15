'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Don't take wild animals to Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab urges SPCA, after 100 rescued The Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspected the Pinelands facility after complaints about the conditions in which animals were kept. 21 August 2022 12:16 PM
[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point. 21 August 2022 10:54 AM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry? ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-r... 19 August 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
View all Business
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media. 21 August 2022 2:10 PM
[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point. 21 August 2022 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances

15 August 2022 8:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
947 weekend breakfast
hulisani ravele
Other People's Money
YoTV

Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.
  • Hulisani Ravele is a household name in South Africa as a TV & radio presenter
  • She's been earning money as an actor and broadcaster since the age of 9
  • She still drives the first car she bought 16 years ago from the money she saved up doing various media work
A quick photo moment on the river boat for Hulisani Ravele

She might only be 34 years old, but Hulisani Ravele is veteran in the South African media landscape with more than 20 years of experience as a broadcaster.

The television & radio presenter is probably best known for being the presenter on SABC's YoTV from 2001, at the age of 9.

Her career then took her to various jobs in the media industry, including the host of various different shows on the public broadcaster.

Ravele says earning money from such a young age taught her valuable life lessons, like learning our to save and invest her hard-earned finances.

I know that I want to buy my first car, the moment I turn 18, and I also know that I need to go to school afterwards and I don't want to be too much of a burden to my parents and I want to be able to help where I can so that's what I was doing. I was saving up to buy my first car.

Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

I managed to get the car, I actually still drive my first car. 16 years later I still have my first baby.

Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

My focus has been around securing my home. My bond is my first responsibility to be secure in that.

Hulisani Ravele, presenter of 947 Weekend Breakfast

Listen to the audio for more.




15 August 2022 8:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
947 weekend breakfast
hulisani ravele
Other People's Money
YoTV

More from Other People's Money

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 9:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 9:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view

18 July 2022 9:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 7:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 6:37 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

18 November 2021 12:28 PM

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Don't take wild animals to Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab urges SPCA, after 100 rescued

Local

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation

Local

My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Barbara Hogan critical of BEE, says it fosters a culture of entitlement

21 August 2022 4:35 PM

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law criminalising gay sex

21 August 2022 4:33 PM

We must ensure that only competent people assume positions of power - Kieswetter

21 August 2022 4:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA