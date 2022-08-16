Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre

16 August 2022 10:48 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Marikana
Marikana massacre
Anniversary of the Marikana massacre
President Cyril Ramaphosa
10th anniversary Marikana

Africa Melane speaks to Thabang Maluleka, general secretary at the Marikana Community Unemployment Forum.

-

FILE: Miners sit at the 'koppie' in Marikana ahead of a programme to commemorate the Marikana massacre, on 16 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/Eyewitness News.

Ten years to the day since police opened fire on protesting miners in Marikana and the very economic freedoms workers were fighting for remain out of reach for the community.

So says Thabang Maluleka, general secretary of the Marikana Community Unemployment Forum.

Thirty-four miners were killed and 78 seriously injured during the massacre in 2012.

Workers embarked on a wildcat strike over pay.

Maluleka tells Africa Melane that the situation is still difficult for the community and unemployment remains a problem.

There is nothing we are getting from the government... they don't do anything for us.

Thabang  Maluleka, General Secretary - Marikana Community Unemployment Forum

Despite trade union Amcu saying on Monday that Marikana remains a no-go zone for President Cyril Ramaphosa until he apologises to the families who lost loved ones, Maluleka says Ramaphosa would be welcomed by the community.

We want to hear what is his plan in transforming Marikana, in making it a better place for all of us and the future youth.

Thabang  Maluleka, General Secretary - Marikana Community Unemployment Forum

Many of the workers killed in the massacre were the sole breadwinners for their families.

Maluleka says the government has a duty to support those families.

I would like to see the families of those who lost their lives during the struggle being recognised and the government helping them with whatever they need.

Thabang  Maluleka, General Secretary - Marikana Community Unemployment Forum

RELATED: 10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher




