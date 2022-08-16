“Farm to fork” never looked this good

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Jason Goliath
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jason Goliath - Comedian at ...
Today at 09:20
INTERVIEW: Sophie Joans at Women's Festival
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sophie Joans
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Luh'ra releases new EP and goes on tour
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Luh'ra Fisher
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's widespread and basically debilitating' - How corruption hits our hospitals The corruption in our public sector is wide reaching and even our hospitals are affected. 19 August 2022 7:32 PM
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days. 19 August 2022 2:18 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry? ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-r... 19 August 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free Our world is moving further and further online to the point where you can even turn to social media for legal education. 19 August 2022 1:59 PM
City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September Government Avenue remains fenced closed with barbed wire following a fire scene in Parliament. 19 August 2022 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business

“Farm to fork” never looked this good

* 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Investment
Agriculture
Absa
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.

Author: Isana Cordier, Consumer Sector Head at Absa, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Roux Wildenboer, Sector Head for Agriculture at Absa Investment Banking

The term “disruption” is often associated with high-technology industries, but the agriculture sector on the African continent is going through its own revolution and makes it one of the most exciting parts of the economy in 2022. As one of the largest funders of agriculture projects in sub-Saharan Africa, we are fortunate enough to have access to some of the most sophisticated farmers and agri-processing professionals on the continent. Couple this with the fact that we are one of the largest card issuers and acquirers in South Africa and have access to data-rich consumer insights, we believe we are uniquely positioned to track the journey of agriculture projects from the farm to the consumer’s fork.

These are some of the trends we are eagerly anticipating and watching closely in 2022:

Farmers getting closer to consumers

A key trend that is gathering momentum is the disintermediation of the retailer channel between the farmers and the consumers. While large-scale farmers will continue to prioritise export routes and major retailers, mid-scale farmers are utilising technology to get closer to their consumers with many now selling directly. This is being driven by a number of factors including consumers who are becoming increasingly more conscious around the source of their food and want products which are ethically farmed and organic in nature. Conscious consumerism is on the rise across the world and when you as a continent are a leading producer of primary agriculture products, you are well positioned to capitalise on this trend.

Localisation is real for agriculture

While the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has come in for some criticism around its approach to localisation – there is a distinction between the industrial policies that are being proposed and the opportunities presented by the agri sector which contributes toward food security on the continent. Unlike their industrial counterparts, the agriculture sector in South Africa is globally competitive on both a skills and technology basis and in many segments is a market-leader. With both the COVID-19 lockdowns and recent events in Ukraine and Eastern Europe impacting supply chains, retailers are looking to have their suppliers close at hand and this represents a real opportunity for small and mid-size farmers and agro-processing businesses.

Converting great into world-class

South Africa enjoys some of the worlds most skilled farmers, researchers and agri-entrepreneurs. Unlike their counterparts in the US and Europe, South African farmers don’t have government subsidies and protectionist policies to fall back on – and this skills base is the envy of the world.

When we deal with US farmers, they are often amazed at how technically skilled and efficient our local operations are. Where we fall short, is the ancillary and support services required to take our services to a new level. Investment in food safety and veterinary controls are an obvious win – Foot and Mouth disease is an absolute shambles in South Africa and we have shortages of animal vaccinations. This means that we cannot export many meat products to Europe. Contrast this to the likes of Botswana and Namibia who have invested in this segment and are enjoying strong export successes. Lastly our logistics channels are in dire need of an overall. Our ports operations are poor and we are in a situation where our fruit exporters are not even worried about the value of the export value of their commodities – they are worried about the quality of the finished product when it arrives at its final destination.

The rising Africa agri story

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to be a game-changer for intra-African trade by providing mutually beneficial trade agreements amongst member states. A look across the continent shows that African governments recognise this opportunity and In Tanzania, the government invested in a bridge which connected sugar producers and milling operations, ultimately saving 160km round-trip here.

Tanzania has a very specific sugar strategy over the next 3 to 5 years while the Ivory Coast has developed a beneficiation strategy around Cashew Nuts with an investment in tax breaks and logistics. In Kenya there has been a significant investment in the Tea Development Agency – connecting 550 000 producers and consumers – this is an example of how you develop low-cost value chains and we are proud to have worked on this model in conjunction with local partners.

To highlight the opportunity associated with the food and agriculture sector, we only need to look at the card data which shows that 80% of consumer monthly spend – excluding bond and car repayments – are going toward food purchases. Recent events around the world have given us an opportunity to develop a modern, productive, and diverse agricultural economy for the consumer of tomorrow.

As one of Africa’s leading funders of agriculture projects, we look forward to working with agri-entrepreneurs and innovators looking to participate in the growth of this sector. By watering our own trees, we will enhance African food security, create meaningful employment and be able to compete in an international marketplace on an even footing.


This article first appeared on 702 : “Farm to fork” never looked this good




* 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Investment
Agriculture
Absa
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

More from Africa

Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation

19 August 2022 3:55 PM

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?

18 August 2022 3:37 PM

Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?

16 August 2022 11:30 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall

15 August 2022 12:08 PM

The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

13 August 2022 5:12 PM

Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens

11 August 2022 6:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck

11 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa

11 August 2022 12:34 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, about Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visits to African countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation

19 August 2022 3:55 PM

The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol

19 August 2022 2:06 PM

Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe

19 August 2022 1:23 PM

Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?

19 August 2022 10:29 AM

ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks

19 August 2022 10:14 AM

Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce

19 August 2022 9:34 AM

South African farmers are waging a cross-border battle with Namibia and Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation

18 August 2022 10:32 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

18 August 2022 7:01 PM

Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits

18 August 2022 6:41 PM

Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shanawaaz Asghar 'unharmed' and in 'good spirits' after kidnapping ordeal

Local

Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce

Business

Midday Report Express: Godongwana allegations, Monkeypox update and more

EWN Highlights

PowerBall Results: Friday, 19 August 2022

20 August 2022 7:03 AM

Celebrations begin on the eve of Misuzulu's coronation

19 August 2022 9:19 PM

Tembisa Hospital corruption allegations - DA suspects cover-up

19 August 2022 8:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA