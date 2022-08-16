Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted?





- The lifting of COVID restrictions earlier this year was good news for city's eateries - but has increased activity in CBD and the creation of more food waste led to an increase in vermin? - What are the rules around restaurant refuse collection in Cape Town, asks Refilwe Moloto?

Have you noticed an increase in the numbers of rats and other vermin in Cape Town CBD since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted?

The Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto team on CapeTalk has!

They say they've seen how the increase in refuse created by local eateries has led to a rise in rat sightings in areas which are heavily populated by restaurants.

After a few too many close calls, the team called Mayco member for Urban Waste Managment Grant Twigg to find out how the city is dealing with restaurant refuse and... rats.

Twigg tells Moloto that a once a week refuse collection is the minimum that restaurants should expect.

But if they generate a lot of food waste, it's got to be more than once. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

You pay a rate depending on how many times you have a refuse collection. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

And the rats?

The city is ultimately responsible to ensure the areas are clean, but the restaurant owners must make sure their places are rat-free and pest-free. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

