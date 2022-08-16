Scientist apologises for saying a slice of sausage was a star

Today at 04:50 Property Feature: How you can avoid the risk of underinsuring items in you home Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance

Ernest North

125 125

Today at 05:10 EXPLAINER: "South Africa’s nuclear sector has failed its test: the Koeberg nuclear plant life extension" says researcher Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Hartmut Winkler - Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg

Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg

125 125

Today at 05:50 Innovative public employment scheme employs thousands through grassroots networks Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership

Andrew Boraine

125 125

Today at 06:10 Can a parent claim maintenance for an adult dependent child? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sikelela Masumpa | Associate Attorney at Adams & Adams

125 125

Today at 06:25 Nominations for the 5th annual Women in Transport Awards are open Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lee-Ann Hare | Portfolio Director for Transport Evolution at DMG events

125 125

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: Should you get married in community of property? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Zulu royal family's game of thrones Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Professor Sihawu Ngubane, head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

125 125

Today at 07:20 CCID Retail Confidence Index survey Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rob Kane | Chairman at CCID and and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Calls to review corporal punishment policy in face of growing school crime Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mila Harding - legal researcher at Section 27

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Lyal White

125 125

Today at 09:15 South African learners losing interesting in accounting. What it means? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Robert Zwane - Executive: Learning, Development and National Imperatives at South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 SOCIAL GRANTS – SEPARATING MYTHS FROM FACTS The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 10:15 Victory for False Bay RFC in. the WPRU Super A league The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

jono van der walt

125 125

Today at 10:30 What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of SA expats The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kalpana Chana

Veronica Turner

125 125