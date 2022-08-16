Scientist apologises for saying a slice of sausage was a star
French scientist Etienne Klein made a declaration on Twitter that a new picture taken by the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope was of the closest star to our sun, Proxima Centauri.
“This level of detail … A new world is revealed every day,” he enthusiastically proclaimed.
Space Twitter was immediately thrilled and showered the tweet with likes and retweets. Shortly after, however, Klein revealed that he had duped everyone and the pic he had shared was in fact a slice of the popular Spanish sausage, chorizo. Why did he do it?
The point he was trying to make about Twitter, and other social media platforms, is that, don't believe everything you see.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Klein would clarify afterward that his jape was meant to warn people "to be wary of arguments from people in positions of authority as well as the spontaneous eloquence of certain images".
Source : Photo by Etienne Klein - https://twitter.com/EtienneKlein/status/1553765864553472003
