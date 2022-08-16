Lithium mining: A load shedding solution or an environmental catastrophe?
- In 2018, Lithium prices doubled because of the steady increase in demand.
- Three of the world's top-six countries for lithium reserves are in South America, namely Bolivia, Argentina and Chile.
It's estimated that by 2030, batteries will account for 95% of global lithium demand.
Lithium-ion batteries have been touted as one way in which the demand for power can be managed and place less strain on the grid, but what about the impact of lithium mining on the environment?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions about the environmental impact of mining for lithium.
Lithium is a great metal for what it's being used for, but it is fairly rare and you do have to have a lot of environmental destruction to get the majority of lithium.Peter Major, Director of Mining - Modern Corporate Solutions
So, while it might be reducing the carbon footprint of the user, the sourcing and processing of lithium is extremely resource-intensive.
It takes diesel and huge amounts of coal-fired power plants to get this rock out of the ground and grind it up and extract this small amount of lithium.Peter Major, Director of Mining - Modern Corporate Solutions
Environmental experts say lithium extraction exposes the local ecosystems in mining regions to poisoning and other related health problems.
If we're going to change the whole world from fossile fuels to lithium-based batteries is that going to cause more environmental destruction, asks Major?
There's got to be a balance here and it probably hasnt been weighed up and analysed enough.Peter Major, Director of Mining - Modern Corporate Solutions
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141402709_berlin-germany-circa-may-2018-aa-batteries-of-many-different-brands-including-gp-duracell-energizer-.html?vti=n0cgtgeesftbunedzl-1-25
