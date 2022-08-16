Marikana Massacre legacy: Ten years on and still no arrests
Ten years ago, on 16 August 2012, South African police killed thirty-four miners during a wildcat strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana near Rustenburg.
That massacre is often named in the same breath as the Soweto uprisings and the Sharpeville massacre, but it differs in one crucial respect. This was not a police action by an apartheid-era government. This was in a democratic South Africa.
Ten years on, that event still remains an open wound for the nation as accountability and calls for reparation remain largely unheard and unanswered. Lester Kiewit spoke with a panel of experts to try and openly discuss what happened that day and what should have happened in the intervening years.
What has been done? It's ten years on. Why do we not have a person behind bars for what happened at Marikana?Xoli Mngambi - Television journalist and news anchor who was on the ground in Marikana

