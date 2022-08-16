Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?





Support for the African National Congress (ANC) is collapsing, a new Ipsos poll shows.

The poll indicates that, if elections were held today, the ANC would get 42%, the Democratic Alliance 11%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters 9%.

Some polling analysts such as Dawie Scholtz believe the Ipsos poll underestimates “undecideds”, which may bring the ANC closer to 50%.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Polling in South Africa is “pretty credible”, said political journalist Jan Jan Joubert. “However, more and more people are not being entirely honest with pollsters.”

Tim Cohen, writing in the Daily Maverick, said Ipsos needs an “election turnout algorithm”. It must also consider its past mistakes and shortcomings, and the massive number of undecided voters.

Cohen puts the ANC on 56%, the DA on 14.6%, the EFF on 12%, and ActionSA on 4%.

Coalition politics may become part of South Africa's future.

There is even talk of a so-called “grand coalition” between the ANC and the DA, but Joubert remains skeptical.

“It’s unlikely to the point of impossibility for those two parties to work together,” said Joubert. “I might be wrong.”

Joubert added that the DA had never worked in a coalition where it is not the majority party.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Joubert - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.