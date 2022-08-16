Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: How you can avoid the risk of underinsuring items in you home
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Ernest North
Today at 05:10
EXPLAINER: "South Africa’s nuclear sector has failed its test: the Koeberg nuclear plant life extension" says researcher
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Hartmut Winkler - Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg
Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Today at 05:50
Innovative public employment scheme employs thousands through grassroots networks
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership
Andrew Boraine
Today at 06:10
Can a parent claim maintenance for an adult dependent child?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikelela Masumpa | Associate Attorney at Adams & Adams
Today at 06:25
Nominations for the 5th annual Women in Transport Awards are open
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee-Ann Hare | Portfolio Director for Transport Evolution at DMG events
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Should you get married in community of property?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Zulu royal family's game of thrones
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Sihawu Ngubane, head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 07:20
CCID Retail Confidence Index survey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Kane | Chairman at CCID and and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Calls to review corporal punishment policy in face of growing school crime
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mila Harding - legal researcher at Section 27
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
South African learners losing interesting in accounting. What it means?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Zwane - Executive: Learning, Development and National Imperatives at South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
SOCIAL GRANTS – SEPARATING MYTHS FROM FACTS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Victory for False Bay RFC in. the WPRU Super A league
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
jono van der walt
Today at 10:30
What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of SA expats
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kalpana Chana
Veronica Turner
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Ian Cameron
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ian Cameron spokesperson for Action Society
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Don't take animals to Pinelands wildlife centre urges SPCA, after 100 rescued The Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspected Wilke’s Wildlife Rehab after complaints about the conditions in which animals were kept. 21 August 2022 12:16 PM
[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point. 21 August 2022 10:54 AM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry? ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-r... 19 August 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
View all Business
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media. 21 August 2022 2:10 PM
[VIDEO] Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline Litter nets have been installed on eight storm water outlet pipes on beaches in Sea Point. 21 August 2022 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

16 August 2022 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Politics
DA
Ipsos
coalition politics
Jan Jan Joubert
Lester Kiewit
2024 elections
The Morning Review
grand coalition

Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Support for the African National Congress (ANC) is collapsing, a new Ipsos poll shows.

The poll indicates that, if elections were held today, the ANC would get 42%, the Democratic Alliance 11%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters 9%.

Some polling analysts such as Dawie Scholtz believe the Ipsos poll underestimates “undecideds”, which may bring the ANC closer to 50%.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Polling in South Africa is “pretty credible”, said political journalist Jan Jan Joubert. “However, more and more people are not being entirely honest with pollsters.”

Tim Cohen, writing in the Daily Maverick, said Ipsos needs an “election turnout algorithm”. It must also consider its past mistakes and shortcomings, and the massive number of undecided voters.

Cohen puts the ANC on 56%, the DA on 14.6%, the EFF on 12%, and ActionSA on 4%.

Coalition politics may become part of South Africa's future.

There is even talk of a so-called “grand coalition” between the ANC and the DA, but Joubert remains skeptical.

“It’s unlikely to the point of impossibility for those two parties to work together,” said Joubert. “I might be wrong.”

Joubert added that the DA had never worked in a coalition where it is not the majority party.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Joubert - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.




16 August 2022 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Politics
DA
Ipsos
coalition politics
Jan Jan Joubert
Lester Kiewit
2024 elections
The Morning Review
grand coalition

More from Opinion

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

18 August 2022 4:46 PM

Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!

16 August 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 7:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

12 August 2022 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana

12 August 2022 12:52 PM

Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens

11 August 2022 6:29 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive

10 August 2022 6:20 PM

'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?

8 August 2022 4:55 PM

The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox

19 August 2022 2:32 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so

19 August 2022 11:21 AM

Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?

19 August 2022 10:29 AM

ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-related names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

18 August 2022 4:46 PM

Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight

18 August 2022 3:41 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube

18 August 2022 1:40 PM

Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself

17 August 2022 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions

17 August 2022 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?

17 August 2022 9:06 AM

Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA

9 February 2022 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'

26 January 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor

19 November 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor

18 November 2021 11:23 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)

16 November 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'

14 November 2021 10:21 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)

4 November 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!

4 November 2021 10:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Don't take animals to Pinelands wildlife centre urges SPCA, after 100 rescued

Local

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation

Local

My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Bagnaia makes it three in a row as Quartararo extends MotoGP lead

21 August 2022 6:51 PM

Barbara Hogan critical of BEE, says it fosters a culture of entitlement

21 August 2022 4:35 PM

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law criminalising gay sex

21 August 2022 4:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA