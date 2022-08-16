Streaming issues? Report here
Clarifying the more complex issues related to offshore investing

16 August 2022
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
offshore investing
Sponsored Content
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.
Clarifying the more complex issues related to Offshore investing
James Coutinho

Offshore investments allow consumers the opportunity to potentially grow their wealth, but it can be complex.

Investing money overseas is a great way to grow wealth and expand an investment portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder an investment’s potential growth.

Offshore investments allow consumers the opportunity to diversify their portfolio and potentially grow their wealth. But, it can be complex.

To clarify things, John Maytham chatted with Liberty Senior Manager for Corporate & Client Tax, James Coutinho...

Exchange control regulations are set to continue to change in the coming years in line with global trends. Already the capital flow management framework enables individuals to use their offshore discretionary allowance in a much more simple fashion.

But while many assume offshore investment income is not taxed, South African residents need to be aware that their worldwide income is subject to tax in South Africa. If the taxpayer invests offshore and gets returns on their investments offshore, those returns need to be disclosed and are entitled to a South African tax.

Different investment categories work in different ways and Coutinho says that it is helpful to understand the differences...

It depends on the particular investment because they come in so many different wrappers.

James Coutinho, Senior Manager: Group Corporate & Client Tax - Liberty Group SA

If the consumer chooses to invest directly in an offshore unit trust or offshore ETF or stock; then they need to understand that as an investor, they are subject to tax on the distributions and capital gains tax on the disposals of those assets that they hold directly as an investor.

There is another category of offshore investment that is held via an offshore product provider. In that scenario, if the consumer invests in an offshore endowment, that is offered by a local insurer in an offshore branch, then their gains are not going to be taxed directly. Their offshore endowment will rather be subject to tax in the hands of the insurer.

If you are the original owner, it's going to be exempt from capital gains tax.

James Coutinho, Senior Manager: Group Corporate & Client Tax - Liberty Group SA

The nice thing about an offshore endowment that is offered by a local insurer is that the insurer is only subject to tax at 30% on income and at 12% on capital gains as opposed to the highest marginal tax rate in South Africa of 45% and the highest effective capital gains tax rate of 18%.

If you are in the higher tax bracket it makes complete sense to invest in an offshore endowment.

James Coutinho, Senior Manager: Group Corporate & Client Tax - Liberty Group SA

Also read: Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?

To grow your offshore investment portfolio today, Liberty’s Offshore Investment Plan offers portfolios that give clients the ability to invest in international markets, through a lump sum investment in US Dollars. This provides a good option for investors to use up their annual offshore allowance while enjoying tax efficiencies.

Find out more on the Liberty offshore investment website.




